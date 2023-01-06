LAFAYETTE, Colo. (KDVR) — The Boulder District Attorney ruled the Lafayette officer involved in the shooting at the Circle K was legally justified to use force.

Officer Jared Fender was shot while responding to a stolen car at a Circle K, reported by an automatic license plate reader on Nov. 8.

LPD said a male suspect ran back to the stolen car from the convenience store and started firing a handgun at officers. Officer Fender was wounded.

“From the time the first shot was fired to the last shot you’re looking at 20 seconds at the most where as you and I have got hours and days to sit back and analyze and say oh well I would’ve done this, this should have happened, been done better and with hindsight if you know what the end result is going to be its easier to formulate a better plan,” said James Allbee, Chief Investigator at Metro Intelligence Agency.

FOX31 is told Officer Fender is still recovering from his injuries.