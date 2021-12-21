DA requests hearing to reconsider sentence for truck driver in I-70 crash

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — After millions of people signed an online petition urging Gov. Jared Polis to grant clemency to Rogel Aguilera-Mederos, the man sentenced to 110 years in prison for causing a deadly crash on Interstate 70 in 2019, the district attorney is filing a motion to reconsider the sentence.

Jefferson County District Attorney Alexis King filed a motion on Friday, Dec. 17, asking the court to set a hearing to reconsider the sentence. A spokesperson for the DA’s office said this action “essentially reopens the case.”

The motion states, “As Colorado law required the imposition of the sentence in this case, the law also permits the Court to reconsider its sentence in an exceptional case involving unusual and extenuating circumstances.”

This comes after Polis confirmed in a news conference Tuesday the lawyer for Aguilera-Mederos turned in a clemency application to his office. Polis said the application is being reviewed.

“We just received Rogel Aguilera-Mederos’ application and our legal team is currently reviewing it. Once we reach a decision, we will make an announcement,” a spokesperson for Polis said Tuesday.

The story has garnered enough attention nationally that Kim Kardashian West has asked Polis to commute Aguilera-Mederos’ sentence.

This is a breaking news story, and will be updated as more details become available.