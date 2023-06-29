DENVER (KDVR) — First Judicial District Attorney Alexis King has called on Attorney General Phil Weiser to conduct a review of the Edgewater Police Department.

King submitted a formal request to open a pattern and practice investigation into Edgewater PD earlier this week, following new charges filed against a former officer, according to a release her office sent Thursday.

The DA’s office led the initial investigation in September of 2021 into Nathan Geerdes, who was later indicted on charges related to sexual contact without consent and retaliation against a victim or witness in December of 2022.

Geerdes is now accused of lying to five different police departments on his job applications to get rehired in law enforcement after he resigned in lieu of termination from Edgewater PD in March 2021. He was indicted last week on five counts of forgery and five counts of attempt to influence a public servant related to false information he allegedly provided to several departments.

DA’s investigation into Geerdes and the department

The DA’s office said during its investigation into Geerdes, it discovered several incidents between 2016-2021 involving other Edgewater PD employees who “may have violated the constitutional rights and privileges of individuals in Colorado.”

“Our investigation also revealed that prior to the appointment of the new chief in May 2022, internal culture was fraught with bullying, retaliation, and bending of the rules. The events that have taken place, as well as those surrounding the pending cases, go against policies that are in place to protect both the community and officers,” the DA’s office said in the release.

The DA’s office, however, determined no additional criminal charges would be filed after reviewing the investigation into the department.

Following its investigation, the DA submitted a request to Weiser in the hope of preventing similar incidents from occurring in the future.

“The Edgewater Police Department is home to many dedicated, hardworking police officers who serve and protect their community with integrity,” King said. “Still, I am aware of events that undermine the trust that is critical for public safety and our justice system, and as the District Attorney for the First Judicial District, I believe that a pattern or practice review is a necessary catalyst for change, both for the community and the new chief of police, who has been fully cooperative with our investigation.”

Edgewater PD responds to DA’s request

Current Edgewater Police Chief Eric S. Sonstegard responded to FOX31 after the official release from the DA’s office.

I was made aware of District Attorney King’s request to the Attorney General’s Office earlier this week so the media release this morning did not come as a surprise. As I told my staff earlier this morning, none of us can change what has happened in the past. Allegations of bullying and retaliation are despicable in nature and that type of behavior will never be tolerated while I am the Edgewater Police Chief. I don’t know anything about the incidents from 2016-2021 referenced in the media release. No information has been shared with me regarding those allegations. We have worked closely with District Attorney King’s office throughout this process and we will continue that cooperation with the Attorney General’s Office if any type of inquiry is initiated. Chief of Police Edgewater Police Department Eric S. Sonstegard

Aftermath of Geerdes charges

The charge of retaliating against a victim or witness came about when the DA’s office said a patrol officer who Geerdes was allegedly upset with for “ratting him out” and falsifying information during the investigation, told investigators that Geerdes threatened to ruin their career and go after their family.

The female officer who accused Geerdes of assault was later fired by Edgewater PD for an alleged policy violation.

That officer’s attorney officially filed a lawsuit against the City of Edgewater, Edgewater PD, former Chief John Mackey, Commander Mark Hamilton, Geerdes, Sergeant Jason Forsythe, Sergeant Brandon Challis and City Manager Dan Maples on June 26.