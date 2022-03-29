DENVER (KDVR) — District Attorney Beth McCann has not charged a 71-year-old man after being arrested for using a permanent marker to draw a pickleball court on the floor of a recreation center and is hoping for a peaceful resolution of the incident.

Denver Parks and Recreation said Arslan Guney caused thousands of dollars in damage to the Central Park Rec Center and was arrested on a felony charge of criminal mischief after he turned himself in on March 24.

“My office has not charged Mr. Arslan Guney with any criminal counts regarding the pickleball incident with Denver Parks and Recreation. At my suggestion, the parties will attempt to resolve this matter through mediation with a city mediator. I am optimistic that by sitting down and working out a mutually-agreeable solution, this matter can be solved amicably.”

Guney was released from jail the same day on a personal recognizance bond, which means he didn’t have to pay a bond because he agreed to return to court when ordered.