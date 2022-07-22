DENVER (KDVR) — The man at the center of a police shooting that left half a dozen bystanders wounded has been charged by Denver District Attorney Beth McCann.

Twenty-one-year-old Jordan Waddy has been charged with three counts of possession of a weapon by a previous offender and one count of third-degree assault.

Around 1:35 a.m. on July 20, Denver Police Commander Matthew Clark said officers were doing patrols as the bars let out patrons downtown.

Clark said officers noticed a “physical altercation,” near the Larimer Beer Hall. When the officers approached, Clark said the aggressor, later identified as Waddy, walked away toward a crowd on the sidewalk, ignored commands from officers, returned to the sidewalk and pulled a gun across his body from his sweatshirt pocket, allegedly aiming it at officers.

On Wednesday, the Denver Police Department held a news conference and showed stills from body camera footage, which Clark said shows the 21-year-old suspect pointed a gun at them before they opened fire.

A new Colorado law means the video may be released within weeks. In fact, barring a judge’s ruling otherwise, its release is required.

Three officers fired seven rounds, hitting Waddy and possibly up to six other bystanders. Denver police is investigating to see if bullets or shrapnel were the cause of bystander injuries. There is a separate investigation into whether or not the officers were justified in the shooting.

Some of the bystanders have already lawyered up for potential legal action against the department.