Andrew Mutch, 24, is being charged with two murders by the DA’s office. Courtesy: Denver District Attorney’s Office 12/30/2022

DENVER (KDVR) — Andrew Mutch has been charged with the murder of two men.

Denver’s District Attorney Beth McCann announced Friday that Mutch, 34, is being charged by prosecutors with two counts of murder in the first degree.

This all comes after Denver police responded to a report of a deceased male under the westbound offramp of Interstate 70 and North Washington Street. A second deceased male was found and police searched the area for more possible victims.

Police discovered Mutch sleeping about 15 feet from where the first victim was found.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is released.