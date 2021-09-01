DA files charges against 5 in deadly Denver crime spree

DENVER (KDVR) — Prosecutors have formally charged five men accused in a violent Denver crime spree that led to the shooting death of 18-year-old Shmuel Silverberg.

Aged 18-21, they face a slew of counts, including first-degree murder in Silverberg’s death.

Judge Kandace C. Gerdes will preside over the case in Denver District Court. The five men are due in court Thursday for advisement.

Here are their charges:

Isaiah Freeman, 18

murder in the first degree (Class 1 Felony)

first degree kidnapping (F1)

criminal attempt to commit murder in the first degree (F2)

violating Colorado’s Organized Crime Control Act (F2)

three counts of aggravated robbery (F3)

two counts of first degree assault (F3)

first degree burglary (F3)

four counts of second degree burglary (F4)

two counts of aggravated motor vehicle theft (F4)

two counts of criminal attempt to commit aggravated robbery (F4)

and three counts of menacing (F5)

Samuel Fussell is accused with four other men in a deadly crime spree that led to the death of 18-year-old Shmuel Silverberg. (Credit: Denver Police Department)

Samuel Fussell, 18

murder in the first degree (F1)

first degree kidnapping (F1)

criminal attempt to commit murder in the first degree (F2)

violating Colorado’s Organized Crime Control Act (F2)

three counts of aggravated robbery (F3)

two counts of first degree assault (F3)

first degree burglary (F3)

four counts of second degree burglary (F4)

three counts of aggravated motor vehicle theft (F4 and F6)

two counts of criminal attempt to commit aggravated robbery (F4)

and three counts of menacing (F5)

Seth Larhode, 21

murder in the first degree (F1)

violating Colorado’s Organized Crime Control Act (F2)

aggravated robbery (F3)

assault in the first degree (F3)

four counts of second degree burglary (F4)

aggravated motor vehicle theft (F4)

two counts of criminal attempt to commit aggravated robbery (F4)

three counts of menacing (F5)

and aggravated motor vehicle theft (F6)

Noah Loepp-Hall, 19

Four of the five Denver crime spree suspects were arrested on Aug. 19, 2021. A fifth suspect, Samuel Fussell, was arrested days later. Clockwise from left: Noah Loepp-Hall; Seth Larhode; Aden Sides; and Isaiah Freeman. (Credit: Denver Police Department)

two counts of murder in the first degree (F1)

first degree kidnapping (F1)

violating Colorado’s Organized Crime Control Act (F2)

criminal attempt to commit murder in the first degree (F2)

two counts of assault in the first degree (F3)

three counts of menacing (F5)

first degree burglary (F3)

second degree burglary (F4)

five counts of second degree burglary (F4)

three counts of aggravated robbery (F3)

two counts of criminal attempt to commit aggravated robbery (F4)

two counts of aggravated motor vehicle theft in the first degree (F4)

and aggravated motor vehicle theft in the second degree (F5)

Aden Sides, 18

murder in the first degree (F1)

first degree kidnapping (F1)

violating Colorado’s Organized Crime Control Act (F2)

aggravated robbery (F3)

assault in the first degree (F3)

first degree burglary (F3)

four counts of second degree burglary (F4)

aggravated motor vehicle theft in the first degree (F4)

aggravated motor vehicle theft in the second degree (F5)

two counts of criminal attempt to commit aggravated robbery (F4)

four counts of menacing (F5)