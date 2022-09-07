GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (KDVR) — The Arapahoe County district attorney has dismissed its criminal case against nurse Rex Meeker who has now agreed to testify against Dr. Geoffrey Kim in the plastic surgeon’s upcoming trial for the death of a 19-year-old patient.

Emmalyn Nguyen was just 18 years old when she went into a coma after breast enhancement surgery in August 2019. It was supposed to be a basic outpatient procedure, and the allegation was that she was given too much anesthesia by Meeker who had already been accused of accidentally killing a previous patient under similar circumstances.

Nguyen fell into a coma after the surgery and died in a nursing home in October 2020, 14 months later.

Meeker was originally charged in February of 2022, and charged with manslaughter for “recklessly causing the death of Nguyen from similar allegations plus, failing to properly observe her after administering anesthesia and failing to recognize she was not breathing for 15 minutes.”

But in a motion filed Tuesday, prosecutors dropped the charge against Meeker and announced he will now testify against his former boss.

Kim is accused of refusing his staff’s requests to call 911 for more than five hours after Nguyen failed to regain consciousness.

Kim’s scheduled motions hearing for Wednesday, Sept. 7 was vacated and his October trial has been pushed back to early February.

The Greenwood Village doctor faces charges of reckless manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, and obstructing telephone services.

Kim and Meeker were ordered to pay $1 million each to Nguyen’s family in a wrongful death lawsuit settlement.