DENVER (KDVR) — Prosecutors are dropping charges against a Denver Police Department technician who was accused of indecent exposure while on the job.

The police department says its Internal Affairs investigation is continuing.

Gabriel Jordan was accused of indecent exposure while working at the Denver Police Academy. The tech received a misdemeanor citation in the Sept. 12 incident.

Prosecutors have now moved to dismiss the charges, the Denver District Attorney’s Office announced Monday.

District Attorney Beth McCann said in a statement that “after further review of the facts and evidence,” prosecutors do not think they can prove the technician’s guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

The technician had been placed on paid administrative leave during the investigation, Denver Police previously told FOX31.

Denver Police said Monday the tech will return to non-patrol work in the department’s Administrative Division, “where he will be doing office work while the Department’s Internal Affairs investigation of this incident moves forward.”