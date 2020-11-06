DA determines officers were justified in killing armed man in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Seventeenth Judicial District Attorney Dave Young announced all officers involved in the shooting of David Guillen on June 22 in Aurora will not face criminal charges.

According to the DA’s statement of facts, Guillen and his girlfriend told the owner of Chamber Place Liquor Store in northeast Denver he needed to move his car so she could get her ring she had lost. When the owner moved his car, Guillen got in and held the man at gunpoint, instructing him to drive.

Guillen told the man to follow his girlfriend’s vehicle. While they were driving, an employee from the liquor store called 911 and Denver officers located the vehicle at East 56th Avenue and South Tower Road.

A GPS tracking dart was shot onto the vehicle and when Guillen heard something strike the car, he noticed two to three police cars following him. Guillen’s girlfriend turned into the Green Valley Ranch neighborhood and fled.

Guillen told the owner of the liquor store to elude police and continued to threaten his life with the gun pointed at him. When the car stopped at East 35th Avenue and Abilene Street in Aurora, Guillen turned to look for police and the liquor store owner ran from the car.

Guillen chased after the man, yelling at him to stop but he got away. Denver Officer Dana Gerlach spotted Guillen and began to follow him. Guillen threatened people in the area with his handgun and Gerlach repeatedly told him to “put the gun down,” according to the statement from the DA’s office.

The statement says several other Denver officers joined the pursuit and repeatedly instructed Guillen to put his weapon down. At one point, Guillen raised his gun at one of the officers, as seen on body-cam footage.

An Aurora police officer assisted on scene utilizing his patrol car PA system to command Guillen to drop his weapon. Guillen continued to walk for seven minutes while police kept telling him to drop his gun.

Guillen pointed his gun at a semi-truck driver, telling him to move his truck in front of police. Aurora Officer James Queisner drove his patrol car into Guillen at a very slow speed to try to separate him from his gun. Guillen fired a shot, folded to the ground and dropped his gun.

Three officers and two detectives moved in on Guillen but he did not surrender and was looking for his gun. Officers kept commanding him but he moved toward his gun.

When Guillen retrieved his gun, he lifted it and pointed it directly at Officer Javier Reyes, the statement says. Reyes then fired his gun.

“I fired my gun to protect the other officers there,” Reyes said in his interview.

The other officers then fired at Guillen while he propped himself on his elbow and pointed his gun at another officer.

Six officers fired at Guillen until they felt he was no longer a threat, the statement read. Other officers that arrived gave aid to Guillen.

The statement says Guillen had alcohol and methamphetamines in his system at his time of death.

It was determined after review that all officers’ actions were legally justified.