DA confirms CIRT investigation into good Samaritan’s death in Olde Town

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The District Attorney’s Office for Jefferson and Gilpin Counties confirmed Friday that the Critical Incident Response Team is leading the investigation into the death of Johnny Hurley, the good Samaritan who was killed during Monday’s Olde Town Arvada shooting.

The district attorney’s office said the lead agency for this CIRT investigation is the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, and agencies including the Wheat Ridge Police Department, Golden Police Department, Lakewood Police Department, Blackhawk Police Department, and District Attorney Alexis King’s investigators are participating.

“We are committed to transparency, and the complete results of the investigation into Johnny Hurley’s death and all pertinent facts will be made known at the completion of the investigation, when all witnesses have been interviewed and evidence collected, and when doing so does not compromise reaching a just result,” shared District Attorney King.

According to the district attorney’s office, CIRT investigates any incident in which a law enforcement officer uses deadly force, or attempts to use deadly force, against a human being while acting under the color of official law enforcement duties.

“The CIRT investigation into the death of Johnny Hurley is ongoing. It is a massive and complex effort that honors the lives lost through exhaustive and meticulous investigation. To protect the integrity of the CIRT investigation on behalf of Mr. Hurley’s family and loved ones and the public, limited information has been released,” the district attorney’s office shared in a statement on Friday.

The district attorney’s office emphasized that premature release of information can compromise witness interviews and other evidence collection that is critical to a fully vetted investigation outcome. Ethical rules also prohibit the release of additional information at this time.

Once the investigation is completed, the results will be presented to District Attorney King to determine whether criminal charges are appropriate, and she will issue her decision publicly in accordance with applicable law.

After that, a Town Hall open to the public will be held.

