Jameel James, 17, is being charged as an adult in the fatal shooting of Kevin Piaskowski on 7/31/22.

DENVER (KDVR) — The teenage suspect in the deadly Interstate-70 shooting that took place on July 31 is officially being charged as an adult in the criminal case.

Jameel James is facing a murder charge in the death of 31-year-old Kevin Piaskowski after allegedly firing shots at his vehicle. A medical examiner concluded on Aug. 3 that Piaskowski had died from a gunshot wound, ruling his death a homicide.

James was arrested by Denver police on Aug. 12.

Prosecutors have charged James with a single count of murder in the first degree, a single count of motor vehicle theft, a single count of violating probation orders for having a firearm, and a count of possessing a firearm as a minor.

The arrest warrant is still sealed at this time. This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update as more information is released from officials.