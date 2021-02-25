DA announces vehicular homicide charges in deadly Denver crash

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver District Attorney Beth McCann announced Thursday that a man has been charged with vehicular homicide following a fatal crash a few weeks ago.

Donovan Bartlett, 41, was arrested following the crash on Feb. 12.

Police said the crash happened at the intersection of West Evans Avenue and South Zuni Street.

Arrest documents show that a silver Dodge pick up, driven by Bartlett, was traveling eastbound on West Evans Avenue, at an unknown, but suspected high rate of speed, and had been seen by

witnesses running several red lights prior to that intersection.

A van was traveling southbound on South Zuni Street and was proceeding through the intersection with a green light. The pickup ran this red light and struck the passenger side of the van, according to the investigation by police.

A passenger in the van was killed in the crash. Two other people were seriously injured.

Bartlett was taken into custody at the scene. He is scheduled to appear in court on March 2.