DA: 2 Eaton officers legally justified for shooting man

GREELEY, Colo. (KDVR) – The Weld County district attorney said in a letter Friday that two Eaton officers were legally justified when they shot 30-year-old Levi Miller in September.

The 19th Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) conducted the investigation, which was provided to the district attorney’s office.

The incident took place on Sept. 24. at 1:28 a.m. in the 1200 block of Aspen Court.

Dispatchers received calls that an argument was taking place between a man and a woman.

Eaton police responded at around 1:32 a.m. and found a man who was armed with a gun, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said the man fired multiple rounds at officers. Officers returned fire, striking the man.

Officers provided the man with medical attention at the scene. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds in an unknown condition, according to the sheriff’s office.

The two officers who responded were not injured during the incident.

Miller was booked on Nov. 5 on two counts each of first-degree assault, attempted manslaughter and attempted first-degree murder of a peace officer.