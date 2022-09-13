DENVER (KDVR) — Scott Baumfalk has been commuting to work on his bike for the past several years. He said on Friday he was commuting on Holly Street when a car hit him and fled the scene.

“I have two fractured ribs. No other internal injuries, but they are painful,” Baumfalk said.

The crash happened at the intersection of South Holly Street and Honey Way. He said everything happened so fast that he wasn’t able to get a good look at the suspect vehicle.

“I went over the top of the car, caught my chest on the car, and ended up upside down on my back in the middle of Holly. There were four men behind me who stopped to make sure I didn’t get run over and offered assistance. We didn’t get a plate number cause the car took off at a good speed,” Baumfalk said.

Denver Police said they are investigating this hit-and-run, but no arrests have been made at this time. Baumfalk said the same thing happened to his friend and fellow cyclist Steve Perkins, but sadly Perkins died from his injuries.

“I have a friend who was killed at the intersection of 13th and Syracuse just a few weeks ago,” Baumfalk said.

Perkins’ twin brother, Dan, talked with FOX31 expressing anger that the person who hit and killed his brother is still on the streets.

“I would say to the person who hit my brother and who hit my friend Scott, turn yourselves in, it’s just going to get worse,” Dan said.

DPD shared photos of the suspect’s vehicle that hit Perkins and shared the following information:

“The Denver Police Department needs your assistance to identify the driver of the vehicle, pictured above, who was involved in a fatal hit-and-run collision. On Aug. 10, 2022, at about 6:59 a.m., the driver of a Ford Explorer was involved in a crash with a bicyclist at the intersection of East 13th Avenue and North Syracuse Street. The driver failed to stop for a red traffic signal and struck the bicyclist. The bicyclist, an adult male, suffered fatal injuries. The driver of the vehicle fled the scene westbound on East 13th Avenue without stopping or leaving information required by law. The Ford Explorer should have damage to the driver-side front fender and driver-side rearview mirror. “

“I don’t know how someone can just hit someone and just leave. It’s just so callus,” Dan said.

A ghost bike now sits at that intersection in honor of Perkins and to remind drivers to pay attention and share the road.

“The cars will not win. You can’t live in fear of dying from something you enjoy,” Baumfalk said.

So far, according to DPD in 2022, there have been two deadly crashes involving cyclists in the Denver area.

“My wife doesn’t want me on the road right now — I don’t want to be on the road. I know I’ll be back cycling eventually,” Dan said.

Both hit-and-runs are still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact our partners at Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP.