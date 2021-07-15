Cyclist reports tacks left on Wheat Ridge bikeway

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (KDVR) — Someone has apparently been purposely dropping tacks on a popular Wheat Ridge bikeway.

A resident posted on social media that someone had left a handful of tacks in the bike lane of the 32nd Avenue bikeway near Sheridan and Kipling. The resident said it happened July 11.

Nikki Aldeborgh rides her mountain bicycle near the area.

“Stop putting tacks on the street,” she said. “That sucks!”

Aldeborgh has heard of similar shenanigans in the foothills and high country.

“I heard about it more with mountain biking,” Aldeborgh said. “People will set up little traps, little sticks in the way, so, if you’re coming fast, people, like, wipeout!”

A FOX31/Channel 2 crew drove the length of that stretch of bikeway on Thursday but did not notice any tacks.

Wheat Ridge Police have not yet responded to a phone call seeking confirmation or comment.