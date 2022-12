A deadly bicycle crash scene at 38th and Sheridan on Dec. 9, 2022 (KDVR)

DENVER (KDVR) — Police said a driver crashed into a bicyclist Friday night in Denver. The cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

It happened just before 9 p.m. at West 38th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard, according to the Denver Police Department. Police said the driver stayed on the scene.

Northbound Sheridan was shut down at West 37th Avenue while police investigated the scene.

No further information was immediately available.