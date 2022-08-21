FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KDVR) – A collision that occurred Saturday evening involved a 2012 Chevrolet Impala and a gas-powered bicycle and left one man dead.

At roughly 5:20 p.m. on Saturday, Fort Collins police responded to reports of a crash at the intersection of South Taft Hill Road and West Trilby Road. Once officers arrived, they discovered a cyclist with life-threatening injuries and transported him to a nearby hospital where he later succumbed to those injuries.

Investigators with the Fort Collins Police Collision Reconstruction and Scene Handling Team said that the man driving the Chevrolet Impala was traveling north on South Taft Hill Road ahead of the collision.

As the motorist approached the intersection, the other man driving the gas-powered bicycle traveled east across South Taft Hill, when he was hit by the Chevrolet Impala.

Traffic traveling north and southbound at the intersection of South Taft Hill Road and West Trilby Road have the right of way. East and westbound traffic are controlled by stop signs and do not have the right of way.

Investigators are looking into whether or not the man on the gas-powered bicycle failed to stop or yield to the right of way traffic.

They’re also determining whether or not alcohol was a factor in this collision, but they made it clear that they did not suspect the driver of the Chevrolet Impala to have been under any type of impairment at the time.

If you witnessed or have any information related to this deadly collision, please reach out to Officer David Kaes by calling 970-416-229.