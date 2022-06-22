LAFAYETTE, Colo. (KDVR) — A man riding a bicycle died following a collision with a vehicle on Wednesday morning.

Lafayette Police received a call of a crash involving a cyclist and car at roughly 6:53 a.m.

According to the Lafayette Police Department, when they arrived at the scene they discovered a cyclist who appeared unconscious.

The cyclist who died was a man in his 50s, police said.

The crash occurred on a stretch of Highway 7 between Flagg Drive and Lowell Boulevard by a driver who was traveling in the eastbound direction. The driver remained on the scene after the crash.

The area of the crash was closed for several hours but has reopened as of 10:50 a.m.

