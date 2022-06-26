DENVER (KDVR) — A bicyclist is in critical condition after a car crash in Denver on Sunday.

Denver Police responded to a call at 6th and Fox Street after a bicyclist and car were involved in a crash. DPD tweeted about the incident early Sunday morning at 1:58 a.m.

When officers arrived on scene, they located one victim who was then transported to the hospital.

Police gave an update on the victim’s condition at 5 p.m. Sunday evening. The victim is in critical condition.

According to police, the driver did remain on scene and the investigation is ongoing.