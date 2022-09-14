DENVER (KDVR) – A sobriety event commences Wednesday at one of Denver’s notable speakeasy bars.

Sobriety is Variety, on Sept. 14, is aimed toward anyone “looking to cut back on your drinking, to familiarize yourself with (non-alcoholic) options in the Denver area,” says an invitation authored by Khesed Wellness, which is partnering with Green Russell and Culinary Hospitality Outreach and Wellness to put the event on.

Green Russell, a bar that is active and serves both alcoholic and non-alcoholic options, highlighted the event on its Facebook page as a gathering “in a safe space to discuss the framework of addiction, harm reduction, paths of sobriety, Khesed’s Recovery Program and other resources.

Several bars throughout Denver are getting creative with non-alcohol drinks. Arvada’s Bluegrass Coffee & Bourbon Lounge is one such venue. It offers a dragon tea lemonade, an iced dragonwell green tea balanced with a splash of pink lemonade and tart berries that is priced at $5.50.

Things are moving on the non-alcohol front of the beverage business in Denver. The concept of creative non-alcohol options was taken on by Awake, a bar that closed in August and is looking to find a new location.

Awake announced Wednesday it is bringing on mixologist and restaurateur Adam Hodak as new CEO. Hodak has served as beverage director for Bonanno Concepts from 2009 to 2019 and has led the launch of 14 bars including Green Russell, which was named one of the top 10 bars in America by Travel & Leisure magazine. He currently owns the L on South Broadway.

“Adam answered our call for new energy, expertise, and leadership as we move quickly to reopen our flagship bar location in Denver and roll out a variety of new alcohol-free and

wellness-based products and services,” Billy Wynne, who will serve as Awake Life’s President, said in a statement.

According to Awake, citing USA Today and pattern.com, nonalcoholic spirit sales grew 600%, in 2021, nonalcoholic wine sales grew 300%, and nonalcoholic beer grew 200% in sales. More than half of Americans claim they are trying to drink less alcohol and the most notable shifts are in the Millennial and younger generations, the statement by Awake said.

‘Sobriety is Variety’ goes from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 14 at the Green Russell, Larimer Square’s basement speakeasy at 1422 Larimer St. The cost to get in is $15 which includes one non-alcoholic beverage and admission. Tickets are at: www.exploretock.com/russellssmokehouse/event/359318/sobriety-is-variety