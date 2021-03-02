Customers flocking to Denver ‘Beer Spa’ despite COVID restrictions

DENVER (KDVR) — An entrepreneurial couple is opening a hybrid spa and beer-pub business in north Denver.

Despite the COVID restrictions on businesses, they are booked out on weekends for two months.

Opening any business right now is a challenging proposition, especially one that has high customer contact, like The Beer Spa. It’s a unique business model, and the owners say the only one in Colorado.

“You can do two of my favorite things, drinking beer and hanging out in a hot tub,” said Jessica French, co-founder of The Beer Spa.

Since The Beer Spa’s opening last week, business has been brisk. But just obtaining a business license nowadays can be challenging.

“Everyone in the building department and excise and license were of course working from home, so that caused more delays than usual,” said French.

And since The Beer Spa is a hybrid business, choosing a type of business category was tricky.

“They didn’t know if we should be categorized as a day spa or as a bar, because we are really neither, so at the end of the day, we were categorized as retail,” said French.

Co-founders Jessica French and Damien Zouaoui are married and got the idea of combining a spa and pub from recent travels. Incorporating COVID safety precautions are part of keeping customers comfortable.

“At the end of the session, the tub automatically drains. We scrub the whole thing down, we put a fresh new tea bag inside and then we refill the water,” said French.

The actual process of conducting business at The Beer Spa, even with restrictions on the number of customers allowed in, is no problem. They have a large space available for relaxing.