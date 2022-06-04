DENVER (KDVR) — A discrimination complaint between a tattoo shop and a customer has been resolved through the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado.

Ikonik is a tattoo and piercing shop out of Lakewood. According to the attorney’s office, a customer who has HIV went to Ikonik and asked for a tattoo with a design related to his HIV status.

The customer claimed that after his tattoo request, he was refused service by the artist at Ikonik studio. The man then filed a complaint with the Department of Justice under the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The Americans with Disabilities Act prohibits discrimination against individuals with disabilities, which includes those diagnosed with HIV.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office addressed the complaint and worked to resolve the matter.

Ikonik agreed to pay $4,400 in compensatory damages to the customer. The tattoo artists also agreed to pay $500 to the man.

Ikonik also agreed to develop a non-discrimination policy and train its employees on the policy. Employees will not be allowed to ask potential customers about their HIV status.

“People with HIV have the right to equal access to businesses and services,” said U.S. Attorney Cole Finegan. “The U.S. Attorney’s Office is committed to enforcing the Americans with Disabilities Act to ensure that those living with HIV do not face discriminatory barriers in any part of their everyday lives.”

According to the attorney’s office, this complaint is part of an ongoing effort by the U.S. Attorney’s Offices and the Civil Rights Division of the Department of Justice to enforce Title III of the ADA against companies and service providers that discriminate against those with HIV.