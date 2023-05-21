DENVER (KDVR) — A customer struck a Frontier Airlines flight attendant with an intercom phone after being asked to deplane from a flight at Denver International Airport early Sunday.

According to Frontier, the customer became belligerent while the flight to Tampa International Airport was waiting to depart.

The customer was then arrested by Denver police.

The flight left around 5:30 a.m., Frontier said. According to FlightAware, the plane was scheduled to leave at 12:55 a.m.

FOX31 reached out to Denver police for additional information on the incident.