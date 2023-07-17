AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — In the last five years, youth violence has peaked, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, particularly in Aurora.

“Those of us in the game aren’t necessarily surprised at what’s going on,” Jason McBride, from the Struggle of Love Foundation, said.

“When summer comes and kids have more free time than they normally do, then these kinds of things happen,” McBride said.

It’s not a shocking development for folks like McBride.

“Please do something about gun violence, this is getting out of hand,” Jessica Lobato, the mother of a victim of gun violence, said.

Lobato’s 18-year-old son, Armando Ramirez, was the latest victim of a shooting last weekend.

For community leaders like McBride, there’s one way to curb violence in the streets.

“Start reaching out to these children,” McBride said.

He said you can get involved and he’s already seeing it happen this summer.

“I’ve been seeing more people come into the doors and saying ‘well what can we do to help?'” McBride said. “It’s mentoring, it’s just being there for kids. I mean that’s basically where it starts, just being there for the kids.”

Building trust with young people is not impossible, McBride said, and it opens up possibilities that could change their lives.

“Getting that kid to talk about some of the things that he or she may be struggling with in their own lives,” McBride said. “It’s not hard, you don’t need a million dollars to get involved, you just got to have a heart and you got to have love and that’s what it’s going to take for a lot of these kids.”