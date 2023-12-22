DENVER (KDVR) — Nearly two years ago, the Marshall Fire burned thousands of acres in Boulder County and destroyed over 1,000 homes in its path. It was the most destructive fire in Colorado history.

One of those houses was home to Matt Morris, an engineering professor at the University of Colorado Boulder. His family is spending their first Christmas in their new home on the property this year, according to a release from CU.

Morris started to rebuild their home in August of 2022. According to the release, one of his students, George Kurtz, heard about his efforts and showed up to help.

Kurtz, then a senior in architectural engineering, kept showing up and Morris eventually hired him. Daniel Donado Quintero, then a first-year civil engineering PhD student, joined the effort in November 2022.

Morris, two of his students and numerous volunteers were able to construct more than 80% of the new house with their own hands, CU said, which was completed in about 15 months. All the while, Morris was teaching and working 14-hour days building the house on the weekends.

The new house on their home lot was built with a focus on disaster resilience. They used styrofoam forms, concrete and steel to insulate the house and make a resilient framework to guard against threats in the future.

CU said the construction site acted as a classroom, as Morris and the students connected their work on-site with their work in class.

FOX31 is interviewing those involved for more information. This story will be updated.