LOUISVILLE, Colo. (KDVR) – Jayden Kazantsev has run his business, JMK Lawn Services, for the past five years in the Louisville area.

Last Saturday, however, thousands of dollars worth of his lawn equipment was swiped overnight leaving him with little option other than renting tools until he can save up to replace the stolen property.

“This is my first truck it has a lot of sentimental value,” Kazantsev said.

Kazantsev started mowing lawns when he was just 12 and using his family’s lawn mower. He said back then he charged $20 per lawn. However, once he turned 15 he said he started taking the job a little more seriously.

“I took all the cash I saved up and bought a truck, a trailer and new lawn equipment,” Kazantsev said.

Now, at 19 years of age, Kazantsev oversees six employees and has been paying his way through school. He just finished his freshman year at the University of Colorado in Boulder.

“I’ve done this since the age of 12. It’s paid my way through college. It’s really personal. It’s more than just business for me,” Kazantsev explained.

Last Saturday, some of his crew parked one of the trucks along with some of the equipment in a Louisville neighborhood.

“They left it parked where it’s always been parked. It’s been parked there for years with no problem,” Kazantsev said.

When the crew returned Monday morning, he said the truck and all of the equipment within it were gone.

“The equipment’s total is $15,000. More than what the truck is worth,” Kazantsev revealed.

He did file a police report and turn over all the serial numbers for the equipment to the police.

Fortunately, the truck turned up Monday night but none of the equipment was still inside.

He said items like his lawn mowers, weed whackers, gas cans, blowers and trimmers were all taken.

“I know they don’t know my story and it wasn’t personal, but why? It causes so much pain to have your stuff stolen,” Kazantsev said.

Right now, he is having to used rented equipment until he can save up to re-purchase new stuff. He said insurance won’t cover the stolen equipment.

Additionally, he has been checking websites, like Craigslist, to see if any of it turns up.

“Five days a week, 20 lawns a day, it’s a lot. Even if I have to push it back two days that’s like 50 lawns I have to catch up on,” Kazantsev said.

To help get him back on the grass in the peak season of lawn services he has started a GoFundMe, if you’d like to donate you can HERE.