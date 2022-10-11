BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) – University of Colorado at Boulder theatre aficionados this week are turning Shakespeare into an outdoor haunted attraction in Colorado’s first version of “ShakesFear: An Autumn’s Tale.”

Kevin Rich, CU’s associate chair of theatre and director of the university’s Applied Shakespeare Certificate program, is on his third version of the creation. His first was in Illinois and the second, in Lincoln, Nebraska.

“Shakespeare’s characters have broken free of his pages and are haunting campus,” CU theater officials said in a statement. “Something wicked this way comes… In this immersive theatrical experience, you’ll traverse the perimeter of the Mary Rippon Outdoor Theatre and face the most bloody, ghostly and ghastly characters from the Bard’s work.”

CU press officials said in a statement: “‘Shakesfear’ incorporates a variety of Shakespearean plotlines into a hair-raising, theatrical experience. Ticket buyers will see Lady Macbeth, the ghost of Hamlet’s father and Titus Andronicus …”

“Once you start looking at these plays through the lens of a Halloween experience, you realize Shakespeare had a pretty twisted mind,” Rich said in a statement.

“ShakesFear” is the 2022-23 Roe Green Production. The Roe Green Visiting Theatre Artist is a fund allowing them to invite professional guest artists to campus each year to work with students. The department said this year it brings in Nebraska Repertory Theatre’s Andy Park and Jill Hibbard as this year’s Roe Green Visiting Artists taking part in the project.

The production will be in the Mary Rippon Outdoor Theatre because of renovations to the University and Loft Theaters.

The haunted attraction starts every 10 minutes between 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. each evening through Oct. 16 and lasts for about 45 minutes.