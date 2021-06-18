CU seeks tuition increase, tiered rates

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — The University of Colorado is proposing a tuition increase and tiered tuition restructure in the latest budget released on Thursday.

CU says the changes are needed because of low state funding compared to peers, increased financial aid and student services, more competition for student enrollment, few students graduating from high school, affordability, and ability to address strategic initiatives.

“Tiered tuition would better reflect the true differential costs of education between the divisions,” said James White, Dean of Arts & Sciences.

The proposed four tier structure is program based. The restructure includes a base tuition rate plus three tiers:

Base : – A&S Arts & Humanities, A&S Social Sciences, Program in Exploratory Studies, Education, and Music

: – A&S Arts & Humanities, A&S Social Sciences, Program in Exploratory Studies, Education, and Music Tier 2 : – CMCI, Environmental Design

: – CMCI, Environmental Design Tier 3 : – Engineering, A&S Natural Sciences

: – Engineering, A&S Natural Sciences Tier 4: – Business

The four year tuition guarantee plan, which allows students to lock in their tuition and mandatory costs for four years. would remain in place through 2025 under the proposal.