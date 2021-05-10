CU president Mark Kennedy announces he will leave position

Mark Kennedy, president of the University of Colorado system

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) – University of Colorado President Mark Kennedy said Monday he is beginning discussions with the university’s board of regents about leaving his position.

Kennedy issued a statement about the decision:

The Board of Regents and I have entered into discussions about an orderly transition of the presidency of the university in the near future. The board has a new makeup this year, which has led to changes in its focus and philosophy. We have made great progress in each of the major areas we identified when I was honored to become president, including strategic planning; diversity, equity and inclusion; online education; and technology transformation. Much of that progress came in the face of the pandemic. I appreciate the many smart and dedicated people who work hard every day to help the university meet its mission to serve its students and the state. CU is on a positive trajectory.

In April a faculty board voted to censure Kennedy for “failure of leadership with respect to diversity, equity and inclusion.”

