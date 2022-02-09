CU planning 2022 in-person commencement, Tom Costello to speak

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — The University of Colorado Boulder’s 2022 spring graduates will have an in-person commencement ceremony after two years of virtual graduations.

The school’s Chancellor Philip DiStefano announced Wednesday the graduating class of 2022 will have a traditional in-person graduation ceremony, with keynote speaker NBC News’ Tom Costello.

Costello is a CU Boulder alum, having graduated with a degree in broadcast journalism in 1987. Some of Costello’s most notable coverage includes the death of Princess Diana, the Jan. 6 insurrection and the billionaire space race.

“He is a spirited leader among today’s media outlets, resilient in the face of dismay and an ethical, fact-based storyteller. We cannot wait to hear what wisdom he will share with our graduating class when he joins us on May 5,” said President of CU Boulder’s Senior Class Council Julia Baum.

The CU Boulder 2022 commencement ceremony will be held May 5 and is free to the public.