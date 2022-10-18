Institute for Behavioral Genetics building on the University of Colorado Boulder East Campus.

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — The University of Colorado Boulder Police Department is investigating a report of a sexual assault that allegedly occurred on CU’s East Campus Monday night.

According to a safety alert from the university, the alleged incident occurred at 11:30 p.m. Monday at 1480 30th St. CUPD said the incident happened outside the Institute for Behavioral Genetics located at CU’s East Campus.

Location of the Institute for Behavioral Genetics on the east campus. (Credit: University of Colorado Boulder)

CUPD said the suspect struck the female victim and then sexually assaulted her.

Now, police are looking for the suspect.

Police described the suspect as:

White or light-skinned male

Tall

Has long, dark beard

Wearing several layers of clothing

Also wearing what was described as work-style gloves with removable fingertips

Anyone with information on this crime or the location of the suspect is asked to contact CUPD at 303-492-6666 and use reference case number 2022-1782. Tipsters can also remain anonymous using the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers on the CUPD website.

CUPD was investigating a previously reported sexual assault that occurred back in August at the Williams Village North dorm. No arrests were made in connection to that reported assault.