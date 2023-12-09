DENVER (KDVR) — The University of Colorado Buffaloes home football games brought millions of dollars to the local economy, according to calculations released by Visit Boulder.

The six home games generated an estimated $113.2 million in total economic impact, according to Visit Boulder.

An estimated $72.1 million was the direct economic impact from visitors, organizers, media and sponsors on things like lodging, transportation, retail and food and beverage.

The remaining $41.1 million was from the indirect impact, mainly the extra spending by local businesses and employees of those businesses because of the extra income.

All six games were sold out and well-attended, with between 52,725 and 54,032 people going to each game.

It was estimated that each of the games generated between $16.7 million and $21.6 million.

The biggest economic impacts came from the team’s first home game of the season against the University of Nebraska, as well as the game against the University of Southern California.

Boulder was the center of college football, especially toward the start of the season, with new head coach Deion Sanders’ first year at CU generating a substantial amount of national buzz.

Visit Boulder’s CEO, Charlene Hoffman, highlighted this as one of the main reasons for the economic boost.

“Coach Prime’s impact in Boulder has been nothing short of transformative,” Hoffman said. “The economic boon generated by just six home CU football games is cause for celebration in itself.”

The estimations were generated using an industry tool that factors in visitor spending behaviors by event type.