CU gets $11 million grant for long term study of the teen brain

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) – University of Colorado (CU) Boulder researchers received a $11 million grant renewal from the National Institutes of Health, which keeps the Adolescent Brain Cognitive Development (ABCD) study funded for another 7 years.

The researchers follow 11,750 young people, ages 9 into their early 20s, scanning their brains to determine how concussions, screen time, drugs and other influences impact development.

“The next phase of the study is really exciting, because now that we have the baseline data on these kids we can see what changes occur during the chaos of the teenage years,” said Marie Banich, a professor of psychology and neuroscience at CU Boulder and co-principal investigator.

“It’s like watching a time-lapse movie of the brains of thousands of kids developing over time. The sheer scope and richness of the data we are collecting is incredible.”

CU is a partner in the multi-institute research study that is conducted across 21 sites.