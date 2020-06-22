CU Denver partners with Food Bank of the Rockies to feed students, community

DENVER (KDVR) — On the second and fourth Tuesdays of every month, the Mobile Food Pantry is providing food for the community.

On Tuesday, June 23, CU Denver is partnering with the Food Bank of the Rockies to provide food to students who rely on the campus food bank.

The event will take place from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Pre-made boxes will be available and distributed from the Walnut Lot, West 4th Street, located across from Lynx Crossing.

Walnut Lot is next to the Auraria West Station by light rail and close to Auroraia Parkway and 7th by bus.






