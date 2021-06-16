CU COVID-19 vaccine requirement under fire by Board of Regents member

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — All students , staff and faculty in the University of Colorado system will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 before returning to campus this fall. Some exemptions will be allowed.

But a member of the Board of Regents is fighting the plan.

Chance Hill, a Republican from Colorado Springs, will introduce a resolution at the board’s meeting Thursday opposing the plan.

Hill says getting the vaccine should be a choice, not a mandate.

His resolution, in part, says the vaccine requirement “will be perceived by some community members, including in minority communities, as unethical and likened to historical and problematic experimental medical studies”.

Hill goes on the say the vaccines are still not approved by the Food and Drug Administration and he worries that could open up the system to possible legal action.

It’s not clear if Hill’s resolution will be voted on during the Thursday meeting of the Board of Regents.

Classes resume for the fall semester at CU-Boulder on August 23.