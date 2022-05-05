BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — CU Boulder is holding commencement ceremonies this morning at Folsom Field.

It will be the first in-person graduation ceremony for the school in three years.

Covid restrictions limited in-person ceremonies during the years 2020 and 2021. The last time an in-person commencement was held was in 2019. The stadium was blanketed by a spring storm and several inches of snow at the time.

More than 9,000 graduates will receive their diplomas today, with CU expecting about 25,000 family members and friends to fill the stadium for the event.

Traffic will be heavy on the roads around the campus. Colorado Boulevard in Boulder will be closed all morning.