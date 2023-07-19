Garbage, including plastic waste, is seen at Paparo Beach in Miranda State, Venezuela, on June 6, 2023. (Photo by YURI CORTEZ/AFP via Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) — Chemists at the University of Colorado in Boulder have developed a new way to recycle plastic using electricity.

The researchers found a way to deconstruct the molecular analogs of the common plastic polyethylene terephthalate, or PET, into their molecular components, according to a study published earlier this month in the Chem Catalysis journal.

PET is found in everyday products like soda and water bottles and polyester fabrics. According to the United States Environmental Protection Agency, less than one-third of all PET plastic in the U.S. was recycled in 2018.

Chemists at CU began the study in hopes to find an effective way to recycle PET.

“We pat ourselves on the back when we toss something into the recycling bin, but most of that recyclable plastic never winds up being recycled,” Oana Luca, co-author and assistant professor in the Department of Chemistry said. “We wanted to find out how we could recover molecular materials, the building blocks of plastics, so that we can use them again.”

CU Boulder shared a video of how it works on YouTube, in which you can see the reaction happening before your eyes. A solution with ground-up PET began to turn pink when electricity was applied, and the plastic dissolved within minutes.

When the pink solution was exposed to oxygen, it turned yellow and back to clear as the polymer was fully broken down.

The details of what materials were used and the methodology can be found in the published study.

The lead author of the study, Phuc Pham, is a doctoral student in chemistry.

“It was awesome to actually observe the reaction progress in real-time,” Pham said.

The team said they still have a lot of work to do to optimize the process before this method of recycling can realistically be used as a way to cut down on plastic waste.