DENVER (KDVR) — University of Colorado scientists have been part of the team that may have cracked the code on reducing or reversing multiple sclerosis symptoms in individuals with progressive symptoms.

Researchers at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus are part of an international team working on a promising treatment that could protect patients with progressive multiple sclerosis from further brain damage.

According to a study published in Cell Stem Cell, a collaborative study from researchers at CU Anschutz, the University of Cambridge and the University of Milano-Bicocca have been able to inject neural stem cells into patients, producing results that could develop into an advanced cell therapy treatment for progressive MS.

Currently, there is no treatment for MS, and over two million people live with the nervous system disease, according to CU. Researchers explained that approximately two-thirds of MS patients transition into a secondary, progressive phase after about 25-30 years of diagnosis.

When a patient has MS, CU Anschutz researchers explained, the body’s immune system attacks myelin, the “protective sheath around nerve fibers,” causing disruption to signals sent to the brain and spinal cord.

Using the body’s ‘master cells’

Researchers are taking stem cells, the body’s “master cells,” according to the researchers, and transplanting the cells into the central nervous system. Previously, researchers at the University of Cambridge showed they could use skin cells reprogrammed into brain stem cells in mice to reduce inflammation and perhaps help repair damage caused by MS.

The first clinical trial completed by the international team in people involved injecting neural stem cells directly into 15 patients’ brains. The patients all had secondary MS and were recruited from two Italian hospitals.

“We recognise that our study has limitations – it was only a small study and there may have been confounding effects from the immunosuppressant drugs, for example – but the fact that our treatment was safe and that its effects lasted over the 12 months of the trial means that we can proceed to the next stage of clinical trials,” said Professor Stefano Pluchino, co-lead of the study from the University of Cambridge. “We desperately need to develop new treatments for secondary progressive MS, and I am cautiously very excited about our findings, which are a step towards developing a cell therapy for treating MS.”

Stem cells were derived from brain tissue from a single, miscarried foetal donor. However, in the future, the team says it would be possible to produce a “virtually limitless supply of these stem cells” from such a single donor, and eventually it may be possible to derive these cells directly from the patient.

Most of the patients in the study were confined to a wheelchair or required other aids for their level of disability, but during the yearlong follow-up period, none showed any worsening symptoms, according to the study.

“Overall, the researchers say, this points to a substantial stability of the disease, without signs of progression, though the high levels of disability at the start of the trial make this difficult to confirm,” CU Anschutz said in a release.

CU School of Medicine discovers fatty acid link

The lab of Angelo D’Alessandro, PhD, a professor at the CU School of Medicine, had already been working with Cambridge to understand the metabolic support of neurodegeneration in multiple sclerosis, with a special focus on the role of metabolic signals driving inflammatory events that make immune cells in the brain turn against neurons.

“When samples from this breakthrough trial became available, CU was offered the unique opportunity to directly investigate the molecular impact of transplantation of neural stem cells in the brains of multiple sclerosis patients,” D’Alessandro said.

“This breakthrough approach turned out not only to be safe but also promising, with respect to the effects observed through medical exams and, as data generated in our lab suggest, molecular markers of neuroinflammation,” D’Alessandro finished.

D’Alessandro and others looked at how the brain’s metabolism changed after treatment by measuring changes in the fluid around the brain, as well as changes in the blood over time, and found signs linked to the brain processing fatty acids. The researchers found that “the higher the dose of stem cells, the greater the levels of fatty acids, which also persisted over the 12-month period.”