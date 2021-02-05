CU Boulder welcomes students back to dorms on Monday

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — The University of Colorado-Boulder (CU) confirmed Friday students will be able to move back into residence halls by appointment beginning Feb. 8.

About 4.700 students are expected to move back to campus for the semester. All students must provide a recent negative COVID-19 test result.

The school said it will return to in-person classes on Feb. 15.

New move-in procedures include:

Proof of a negative SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) PCR test from within five days prior to arrival

No more than two family members and only one guest will be allowed in the residence hall at a time – most students will not be accompanied by family members

Face coverings must be worn at all times inside buildings and outside when a physical distance of six feet cannot be maintained

Students coming to campus will be required to submit their Buff Pass daily form

CU said courses designated as in-person or hybrid in-person for the spring semester will begin their in-person format on Feb. 15. Courses designated as remote or online will continue in those formats for the entire semester.