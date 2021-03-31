CU-Boulder to lead new NASA project

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — Scientists at CU-Boulder will lead an effort to establish a new $15 million institute with NASA.

Aimed at improving entry descent and landing technologies on other planets, the new Advanced Computational Center for Entry System Simulation Institute was announced Tuesday by NASA.

“We are thrilled to have this opportunity to work in partnership with colleagues across the country on the incredibly challenging and important problem of hypersonic entry system analysis for NASA,” said Professor Iain Boyd, director of hypersonic vehicles research area in the College of Engineering and Applied Science.

The new institute will focus on shielding spacecraft from the atmosphere through computer simulations. The work will protect astronauts, scientific instruments and equipment while landing on distant planets or reentering the Earth’s atmosphere.

Solar electric propulsion Hall thruster prototype.

Credits: NASA

The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, the University of Minnesota Twin Cities, the University of Kentucky in Lexington and the University of New Mexico in Albuquerque are also partners in the institute.

The Arc Jet Complex at NASA’s Ames Research Center in California’s Silicon Valley conducts heat simulation testing on a conceptual heat shield prototype.

Credits: NASA