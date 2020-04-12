CU Boulder takes security precautions against “zoom bombing”

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — Transitioning to an online work and class space has certainly come with some challenges.

The FBI has warned about a rise in “zoombombing’ — hackers dropping into meetings or school classes and displaying inappropriate images.

FOX31 Problem Solvers learned how CU Boulder is protecting their classes after falling victim to hackers themselves.

A video sent to the Problem Solvers captures a CU Boulder astronomy professor’s recent lecture as he addresses a disruption in online class.

“A student in the class put a post on Reddit saying ‘hey everybody come raid my class,’” the professor said, adding “You heard racism misogyny, antisemitism profanity it was awful. People who did it may have thought this was a joke but this is a cyber crime and a hate crime and a really big deal to me.”

“This is a disruption of opportunity,” CU Boulder’s Greg Stauffer said.

Stauffer works at CU Boulder’s Office of Information Technology.

“I think a lot of people came into this not thinking about the security concerns it presents,” Stauffer said.

Stauffer says teachers and students are now taking advantage of some security measures we can all access on Zoom.

The University is telling everyone to protect your meeting ID and take advantage of the password option.

With the latest Zoom update, Stauffer says a number of security measures all accessible with one security button at the bottom of your meeting screen.

“There is setting you can mute all if there’s a disruption,” he said. “Another best practice is to close the meeting once it has started. Its kind of like closing your meeting door and not letting anyone in 15 minutes after the meeting has started.”

CU’s also taking it a step further by giving teachers an option to only allow CU Boulder account holders to join meetings.

For more security measures on Zoom, here is the company’s latest instructions.