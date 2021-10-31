CU Boulder students given shelter-in-place order after shots fired near campus

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) – Police on the CU Boulder campus responded to calls of shots fired near the campus just before midnight on Saturday.

A shelter-in-place order was then issued for all residence hall students while police searched for an armed suspect.

CU police said no injuries were reported and they could not locate the suspect, who was described as a Hispanic male, chubby build, and 5-foot-4. He was wearing a black sweatshirt with red stripes on sleeves, white jersey over top with number 76 on back.

Campus police lifted the shelter-in-place order for students at 1:03 a.m. and say they will continue with increased patrols on and around campus as planned for the Halloween weekend.