CU Boulder students concerned about campus emergency alert system

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — University of Colorado Boulder students are concerned that the university does not notify them about crime incidents near campus.

A 21-year-old man, Matthew Marton, has been charged with two felonies and five misdemeanors for illegally firing off gunshots in Boulder. No one got hurt, but it’s triggered a real controversy.

The incident happened near the campus but not on campus, so students didn’t get any alerts.

The shots were fired near 12th Street and College Avenue on Monday. Several students who talked to FOX31 said they were worried not to have heard about until it several days later on a social media account known for a different kind of content.

“I guess I’d say that it would be more informative. It’d be better if we heard a little bit more,” one student told FOX31.

Even though students didn’t get an alert about someone firing shots off campus, many did get the news.

“I mean, there’s a lot of people who post a lot of stuff on Instagram or Snapchat or just on social media in general, and they’re informative because I mean, you were a community here, and we want to make sure everyone’s safe,” another student said.

It was social media accounts that lots of students said made them aware of this situation and some past situations around campus.

Some students said social media simply isn’t enough. That has some students wanting the university to expand its alert system to more than just what happens on campus.

“The alert system could be updated to include more things going on off-campus because while there are students on campus, a lot of time at night, everybody’s off-campus on The Hill,” another student said.

One account, in particular, spread the word.

“Barstoolbuffs,” known for sharing information about parties and other kinds of content, was the vital information source for lots of students and some of their parents after this shooting.

“People are coming to us the last couple of days … that’s not how it should be when, you know, most of the content we’re usually posting has nothing to do with that,” a producer for the social media account told FOX31.

FOX31 reached out to university officials about the concerns from these students and they say their responsibility is with dangers and ongoing threats that might occur on campus.

CU Boulder told FOX31 students are more than welcome to sign up for alerts from Boulder Police.