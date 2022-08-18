BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — The University of Colorado Boulder says a student was sexually assaulted on Wednesday night.

CU Boulder Police said it happened at Williams Village North around 10 p.m. when the suspect knocked on the victim’s door, grabbed the victim by the neck and sexually assaulted her at her dorm.

Police have limited information on the suspect’s description. He is described as the following:

White man

College-aged

6 feet to 6 feet 1 inch tall

Dirty blonde hair

Wearing a white or gray shirt and sweatpants

If you have any information about the incident or the suspect, please contact CUPD at 303-492-6666.

Police are reminding students to use caution when opening doors, and to first verbally confirm the identity of someone before allowing them into residence hall rooms.

Resources

CU Boulder said there is a Guardian Safety App that is available to all current students, staff and faculty.

Here’s what it does:

A new method to recieve CU Boulder Alerts

Access to crisis support phone numbers

A safety timer allowing friends and family to monitor the user and call for help as needed

Access to safety resource websites

Quick access to call CU Boulder Police in non-emergency situations

The Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network said every 68 seconds, an American is sexually assaulted.

According to RAINN, 1 out of every 6 American women has been the victim of an attempted or completed rape in her lifetime.

National Sexual Assault Hotline

The National Sexual Assault Hotline has a variety of ways to help you. Whether you are looking for support, advice, information or a referral, the hotline can help you.

Phone: 1-800-656-HOPE (4673)

Chat: Trained specialist can chat with you online

Mobile app

Chatbot: Iris can help with resources, referrals, and information

The hotline says it will do the following:

Confidential support from a trained support specialist

Someone to help you talk through what happened

Resources that can assist with your next steps toward healing and recovery

Referrals for long term support in your area

Information about the laws and resources in your community

There are 24 local centers in Colorado for victims of sexual assault and abuse:

Here is a resource to help you if you have been impacted by sexual violence.