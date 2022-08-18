BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — The University of Colorado Boulder says a student was sexually assaulted on Wednesday night.
CU Boulder Police said it happened at Williams Village North around 10 p.m. when the suspect knocked on the victim’s door, grabbed the victim by the neck and sexually assaulted her at her dorm.
Police have limited information on the suspect’s description. He is described as the following:
- White man
- College-aged
- 6 feet to 6 feet 1 inch tall
- Dirty blonde hair
- Wearing a white or gray shirt and sweatpants
If you have any information about the incident or the suspect, please contact CUPD at 303-492-6666.
Police are reminding students to use caution when opening doors, and to first verbally confirm the identity of someone before allowing them into residence hall rooms.
Resources
CU Boulder said there is a Guardian Safety App that is available to all current students, staff and faculty.
Here’s what it does:
- A new method to recieve CU Boulder Alerts
- Access to crisis support phone numbers
- A safety timer allowing friends and family to monitor the user and call for help as needed
- Access to safety resource websites
- Quick access to call CU Boulder Police in non-emergency situations
The Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network said every 68 seconds, an American is sexually assaulted.
According to RAINN, 1 out of every 6 American women has been the victim of an attempted or completed rape in her lifetime.
National Sexual Assault Hotline
The National Sexual Assault Hotline has a variety of ways to help you. Whether you are looking for support, advice, information or a referral, the hotline can help you.
- Phone: 1-800-656-HOPE (4673)
- Chat: Trained specialist can chat with you online
- Mobile app
- Chatbot: Iris can help with resources, referrals, and information
The hotline says it will do the following:
- Confidential support from a trained support specialist
- Someone to help you talk through what happened
- Resources that can assist with your next steps toward healing and recovery
- Referrals for long term support in your area
- Information about the laws and resources in your community
There are 24 local centers in Colorado for victims of sexual assault and abuse:
- Advocate Safehouse Project– Glenwood Springs- 970-945-4439 (Hotline)
- Advocates Against Domestic Assault– Trinidad- 719-846-6665 (Hotline)
- Advocates For A Violence Free Community– Hot Sulphur Springs- 970-725-3412 (Hotline)
- Advocates of Routt County– Steamboat Springs- 970-879-8888 (Hotline)
- Arkansas Valley Resource Center– La Junta- 719-384-7764 (Hotline)
- A.S.A.P. (Assault Survivors Advocacy Program)-Greeley- 970-351-4040 (Hotline)
- Bright Future Foundation for Eagle County– Avon- 970-949-7086 (Hotline)
- Domestic Safety Resource Center– Lamar- 719-336-4357 (Hotline)
- Family Crisis Services– Canon City- 719-275-2429 (Hotline)
- Hilltop Family Resource Center– Montrose- 970-249-2486 (Hotline)
- Latimer House– Grand Junction- 970-241-6704 (Hotline)
- MESA—Moving to End Sexual Assault– Lafayette- 303-443-7300 (Hotline)
- Open Heart Advocates– Craig- 970-824-2400 (Hotline)
- Pueblo Rape Crisis Services– Pueblo- 719-549-0549 (Hotline)
- RENEW, Inc.– Cortez- 970-565-2100 (Hotline)
- Response: Help for Survivors of Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault– Aspen- 970-925-7233 (Hotline)
- San Miguel Resource Center– Telluride- 970-728-5660 (Hotline)
- Sexual Assault Response Advocates– Fort Morgan- 970-867-2121 (Hotline)
- Sexual Assault Services Organization– Durango- 970-247-5400 (Hotline)
- Sexual Assault Victim Advocate Center– Fort Collins- 970-472-4200 (Hotline)
- TESSA– Colorado Springs- 719-633-3819 (Hotline)
- The Blue Bench– Denver- 303-322-7273 (English) 303-329-0031 (Spanish) (Hotline)
- Tu Casa Inc.– Alamosa- 719-589-2465 (Hotline)
- Women and Gender Advocacy Center– Fort Collins- 970-492-4242 (Hotline)
Here is a resource to help you if you have been impacted by sexual violence.