CU Boulder student returns from study abroad program early due to coronavirus

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) -- A University of Colorado Boulder student studying in Italy has returned to Colorado after a coronavirus outbreak in the European country.

Carly Remington, of Superior, says she knew it was time to come home when Italian airport workers took her temperature while wearing protective gowns and masks.

"I saw it and i was like, 'Oh, gosh.' It settled in that this (coronavirus outbreak) is really happening over here," said Remington, a psychology major.

Back in Colorado, her mother, Brigitte Remington, decided it was time to get her home.

"We didn’t really want to panic but we also felt like in the end, we made the right decision. It was pretty intense," Brigitte said.

Not long after Remington returned, CU Boulder suspended its programs in Italy. Others in China and South Korea have also been put on hold.

"It's not a huge fear for me. But I understand where people are a little more reserved about being around me," Carly said.

Thankfully, Carly is not showing any symptoms of COVID-19.

In the meantime, she has found herself doing a lot more hand washing and sanitizing -- a habit highly recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to help stay healthy.