DENVER (KDVR) — Police at the University of Colorado Boulder are investigating a stabbing early Friday morning that sent a heavy police presence to University Hill.

According to the CU Boulder Police Department, officers assisted Boulder Police with a stabbing near 13th and College. The area is near a heavily populated part of campus known as “The Hill.” The stabbing occurred at 1:45 a.m.

CUPD said they located one victim who was taken to a local hospital. The extent of injuries is unknown at this point.

The suspect in the assault is described as a:

White man

Between 35-40 years old

Has long, brown, curly hair

Wearing black shorts.

According to CUPD, the suspect was last seen leaving the area on foot and heading eastbound on College Avenue.

Police are asking everyone to avoid the area while they investigate. Officers do not believe there is a threat to campus.

Anyone with information on the assault is asked to contact the Boulder Police at 303-441-3333.