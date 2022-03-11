BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — In an effort to help the citizens of Ukraine push back against a Russian invasion, Colorado police departments are pitching in with excess supplies.

The CU Boulder Police Department donated 66 plates of body armor to citizen soldiers in Ukraine. The body armor is rated to protect from rifle shots, and is designed to cover the front and the back.

That will provide protection for 33 soldiers.

“We understand that Ukraine’s citizen-soldiers may not have all the protective gear they need,” said CU Boulder Chief of Police Doreen Jokerst in a press release. “If we can help save the life of even one man or woman in this battle, it’s worth it.”

The donated plates were sent to the Colorado National Guard’s Denver Armory on Thursday and will be shipped to Ukraine on Monday, March 14.