CU Boulder, police cracking down on public health violations

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — The University of Colorado Boulder and Boulder police are cracking down on college students and others who are violating public health guidelines related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Since the start of the fall semester, CU Boulder has referred 422 students to the Student Conduct and Conflict Resolution for public health order violations. So far, the assistant dean of students has already met with about 50 students and has plans to meet with more regarding their conduct.

This summer, CU amended the Student Code of Conduct to allow the university to discipline students for violating public health orders.

Through the middle of September, about 67 students were in the process of going through a conduct process for nuisance parties or noise violations.

Meanwhile, Boulder police have been cracking down on public health violations.

The department began its back-to-school enforcement operations with extra patrols on Aug. 15. Since then, officers have written 16 citations for public health violations. They’ve also written 35 violations for nuisance parties and 184 for minor-in-possession issues. Those numbers are both up dramatically from 2019 when they were five and 64, respectively.

CU Boulder has been experiencing a large increase of students and staff testing positive for COVID-19. On Friday the university reported 130 people had tested positive, the largest one-day total to date.