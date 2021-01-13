CU-Boulder plans return to in-person learning next month

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — The University of Colorado-Boulder (CU) confirmed Wednesday it will return to in-person classes on Feb. 15.

CU said courses designated as in-person or hybrid in-person for the spring semester will begin their in-person format on Feb. 15. Courses designated as remote or online will continue in those formats for the entire semester.

The school said students will be able to move back into residence halls by appointment beginning Feb. 7.

The school plans on continuing COVID-19 safety measures, such as daily check-ins via “Buff Pass,” an online daily health check-in system, required use of face covering while on campus, reduced density in campus buildings, social distancing the classroom and proper ventilation.

The school is enforcing and implementing new ways to monitor COVID-19 safety. This includes a new “campus monitoring surveillance program” once a week. Furthermore, diagnostic testing, contact tracing and case investigation will continue to be available for students.

Outside campus, CU says faculty, staff and students will continue to be able to bring their immediate family/household members to participate in the monitoring program.